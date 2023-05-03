Adriano Moraes ready to show how he corrected mistakes from second fight with Demetrious Johnson

Former ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes believes making some crucial adjustments in his next fight will bring him victory.

Moraes is set to face the reigning ONE flyweight king and overall mixed martial arts legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson for perhaps the third and final time when the two meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

After their first two fights ended in highlight reel flying-knee knockouts, Moraes believes the third encounter between them will prove who is the rightful ruler of the division.

In a recent interview with John Morgan of MMA Underground, Moraes talked about making some changes to his strategy for the all-important trilogy match in order to produce a better result.

‘Mikinho’ said:

“Yes of course, always after a loss you need to come back to the lab and fix some mistakes you had in the fight.”

Catch the interview below:

Moraes has a height and size advantage over the smaller Johnson, an advantage he used to great effect in the first two fights. He may look to use that to his favor once again and nullify Johnson’s speed.

Former ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes will attempt to reclaim his gold against now-reigning king ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson. The two will meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates on the event as it happens in real-time.

Poll : 0 votes