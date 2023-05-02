Adriano Moraes proud of what ONE Championship has accomplished

If there’s ever a true pioneer in ONE Championship, it has to be Adriano Moraes.

The Brazilian superstar has been with the promotion since 2013 and is now headlining its most important card to date, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Before Moraes takes on Demetrious Johnson for the ONE flyweight world title, he sat down with MMA Underground and discussed not just the fight but the promotion’s growth as well.

Adriano Moraes said:

“Yeah man, ONE Championship right now is doing really big things. I’m excited for the promotion too, you know, because I’ve been watching them working really closely man and they work really hard to make all of this happen so I’m happy for them also.”

Moraes has been an instrumental factor in ONE Championship’s success and has been almost synonymous with the promotion’s flyweight division.

A multi-time ONE flyweight world champion, ‘Mikinho’ went into stellar rivalries against Kairat Akhmetov and Geje Eustaquio that made the flyweight division such an intriguing weight class.

Moraes, though, would get the biggest rival of his career in Demetrious Johnson. The American legend was already considered one of the greatest fighters of all time after his ungodly run in the UFC.

Johnson’s 11 consecutive defenses of the UFC flyweight world title are the most in the organization’s history and his arrival at ONE Championship in 2019 seemed to have positioned him on a collision course with Moraes.

Heading into their May 5 match, Moraes and Johnson are now 1-1 in their head-to-head series. Each man wants to close their rivalry at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, which is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States, will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Moraes' entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes