Relive Adriano Moraes’ clinical submission win over Yuya Wakamatsu

Adriano Moraes is just days away from his highly anticipated trilogy bout with flyweight division rival and reigning ONE world champion, Demetrious Johnson.

With a 73% finish rate and seven career submission victories inside the circle, Adriano Moraes is one of the most feared grapplers in all of ONE Championship. He’ll attempt to live up to his reputation once again as he closes out his already legendary rivalry with Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday night.

Ahead of their historic clash in the ‘Mile High City’, ONE Championship is looking back at one of Moraes’ most impressive submission victories, coming against Yuya Wakamatsu at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X.

“Before former flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes faces reigning World Champion Demetrious Johnson in a heated trilogy showdown for the divisional crown on May 5, relive his slick submission of Japanese star Yuya Wakamatsu in 2022!“

Watch the full fight below:

While not known for his knockouts, Adriano Moraes delivered one of the most shocking KOs in ONE history when he handed ‘Mighty Mouse’ the first knockout loss of his career in their inaugural meeting at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021.

16 months later, Demetrious Johnson got his revenge, scoring a brutal fourth-round flying knee that rendered Moraes unconscious and stripping him of his ONE flyweight world title in the process.

Nine months removed from that epic encounter, the two flyweight icons will come together once again in front of a raucous North American crowd to determine who is the undisputed ONE flyweight world champion.

And perhaps who the greatest flyweight of all time truly is.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

