Adriano Moraes says it's always a "checkmate" for anyone in his guillotine choke: "You're going to sleep or you're going to tap"

Brazilian MMA powerhouse Adriano Moraes recently talked about his favorite submission technique that would guarantee him a victory once fully locked in.

The former ONE flyweight MMA world champion appeared on Bloody Elbow's YouTube channel for an interview before facing Yuya Wakamatsu in a ONE flyweight MMA world title rematch at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Moraes said that the guillotine choke is his bread-and-butter submission:

"Yes, If I lock them in this position, it's like that, it's a checkmate. That's what it's all about in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Especially for me, this is one my best tricks. You're going to sleep to you're going to tap. That's my goal."

Watch Adriano Moraes' full interview here:

'Mikinho' even proved this during his previous fight with Danny Kingad last November 2024 at ONE 169 when he forced a tap out his Filipino rival in the second round of their rematch using the same technique.

Adriano Moraes claims that Yuya Wakamatsu's jiu-jitsu is one of his weakest points

The American Top Team and Constrictor Team representative also talked to ONE Championship for an interview before his match with 'Little Piranha', where he discussed Wakamatsu's jiu-jitsu technique.

According to the 36-year-old MMA superstar, the Japanese's grappling is decent, in his opinion, but his jiu-jitsu technique is something that is a weak point in his game because Wakamatsu is more of a striker with a solid boxing background.

Moraes plans on taking advantage of this, especially with his BJJ black belt credentials:

"And his weak point is definitely not grappling because he is good at grappling, but I believe it is in his Jiu-Jitsu techniques."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card will take place inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

