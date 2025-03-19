“There’s a lot on the line” - Adriano Moraes says regaining his world title at ONE 172 will be a legacy-defining moment

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes believes that his legacy in the game will be further enhanced if he gets his hands again on the flyweight gold in his scheduled match this week in Japan.

Ad

'Mikinho' tries to return to the top of the division he used to rule when he vies for the currently vacant flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23. He is up against fellow contender Yuya Wakamatsu in the event happening at the Saitama Super Arena.

Speaking on the Bloody Elbow podcast ahead of his title bid, 36-year-old Moraes shared his thoughts on his push to be world champion again and competing in Japan. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, it’s an amazing card. For me, it’s like an honor to be on this card, especially fighting for this belt, there’s a lot on the line. It’s going to be exciting. And for sure, fighting inside a venue like the Saitama Super Arena."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Moraes added:

"I’m going to complete all the biggest places in Asia that I can fight at. I think I’m the only fighter in the world to complete that. So, it’s amazing for my career, my legacy. And ONE 172, you know, Japan, it’s a dream come true."

Ad

Watch the interview below:

Ad

The title match at ONE 172 between Moraes and Wakamatsu is a rematch of their first encounter in March 2022 in Singapore, where the Brazilian star finished the Japanese warrior by submission in the third round to retain the flyweight championship he was holding then.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Adriano Moraes guns for a KO finish of Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172

Known for his crack BJJ game, Adriano Moraes said he is not limiting himself to it and will go for a knockout finish of Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172 if the opportunity presents itself.

Ad

Moraes made it clear in an interview with ONE Championship, pointing out that as much as he can submit any fighter he faces, he also has the KO ability to finish things.

Moraes said:

"At the press conference, he (Wakamatsu) said he was going to knock me out. But I'm going to knock him out in the second round."

Since he started competing in ONE Championship in 2013, Moraes has only had one KO victory, but it was over MMA legend and former ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson (knee) in April 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.