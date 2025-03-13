WATCH: Brazilian superstar Adriano Moraes’ redemption arc back to the flyweight MMA throne at ONE 172 in Japan

No flyweight mixed martial artist in ONE Championship history boasts a curriculum vitae as decorated as Adriano Moraes.

Across two reigns as the ONE flyweight MMA world champion, he competed in 12 world title bouts, emerging triumphant in eight of them.

The world's largest martial arts organization recently celebrated Moraes' nearly decade of dominance since claiming the division's inaugural crown in September 2014, highlighting his impressive seven finishes along the way:

However, 'Mikinho' has been without gold since August 2022, when he surrendered the world title to American MMA icon Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 1, falling to a fourth-round knockout.

Nearly a year later, at ONE Fight Night 10, Moraes had the chance to regain the throne, but 'Mighty Mouse' dashed his hopes again, dominating their rubber match to claim a clear-cut, unanimous decision victory.

When Johnson called it a career last year, the path to the coveted seat atop the weight class is wide open.

Moraes seized the opportunity by putting himself in the pole position for a shot at the vacant flyweight MMA strap with a come-from-behind submission victory over Filipino rival Danny Kingad at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Adriano Moraes aims for record-setting reign as flyweight MMA king at ONE 172

Adriano Moraes has the chance to etch his name in the record books at ONE 172 on March 23 as he vies for the available ONE flyweight MMA world title, aiming for an unprecedented third reign as divisional champion.

There, the Brazilian sensation crosses paths once again with No. 2-ranked contender Yuya Wakamatsu, an old foe whom he submitted with a guillotine choke in the third round of their initial duel at ONE X in March 2022.

ONE 172 is set to emanate live from Japan's fabled Saitama Super Arena, and fans worldwide will get to watch via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

