WATCH: Japanese phenom Yuya Wakamatsu’s dramatic rise to world title shot against Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 in Japan

Yuya Wakamatsu will try to hit two birds with one stone when he steps inside the ring at ONE 172 on March 23.

Not only will he get a shot at redemption against longtime rival Adriano Moraes, but he’ll also have the opportunity to claim the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Their history dates back to ONE X in March 2022, where Moraes — then the reigning champion — relied on his veteran savvy and world-class grappling to author a third-round submission victory.

However, Wakamatsu has come a long way since that setback, racking up three consecutive wins against elite competition to earn the No. 2 spot in the flyweight MMA rankings.

As he gears up for his second crack at 26 pounds of gold, the promotion has revisited his journey with a highlight reel showcasing his most electrifying performances inside the circle:

Yuya Wakamatsu faces a title-hungry Adriano Moraes in rematch

However, standing in Yuya Wakamatsu’s way is a battle-tested Adriano Moraes, who is no stranger to high-stakes word title bouts.

The Brazilian sensation held the flyweight MMA belt an astounding eight times over the course of his decade-long tenure in ONE Championship.

Unfortunately, that reign came to an end in August 2022 when he lost the title to Demetrious Johnson in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1.

He then had a chance to reclaim it nine months later at ONE Fight Night 10 but fell short once again, this time by unanimous decision.

With Johnson’s retirement leaving the division without a champion, both Wakamatsu and Moraes are determined to seize the throne.

While Wakamatsu has evolved since their first encounter, Moraes still holds the blueprint to beating him — making this second date at ONE 172 a must-watch clash for flyweight MMA supremacy.

ONE 172 will be aired live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

