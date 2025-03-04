FREE FULL FIGHT: Brazilian constrictor Adriano Moraes strikes at the perfect time in textbook submission finish of Yuya Wakamatsu

If there's one defining trait of Adriano Moraes' career, it's his exceptional submission game. The Brazilian grappling specialist has secured 11 of his 21 professional victories via tapout, making him one of the most dangerous mat finishers in the sport.

Moraes showcased his mastery on the ground when he first squared off against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X in March 2022, successfully defending his then-ONE flyweight MMA world championship with a clinical submission — his 10th of an already stellar run.

Watch the full fight below:

For the first two rounds, both fighters approached the bout with caution, each respecting the other's strengths. But in the third, the tempo shifted as urgency kicked in.

Wakamatsu made a crucial error with an ill-advised takedown attempt, and Moraes wasted no time in capitalizing. He locked in a tight guillotine choke, leaving the Japanese with no choice but to tap.

That, however, marked the last time Moraes had his hands raised as champion. When he granted Demetrious Johnson a rematch at ONE Fight Night 1 in Aug. 2022, the tides turned against him.

'Mighty Mouse' avenged his previous loss with a highlight-reel knee knockout in the fourth round, seizing the coveted ONE Championship gold.

Their rivalry reached its climax at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where Johnson put on a dominant five-round performance to retain his title via unanimous decision.

Adriano Moraes to run it back with Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172

With Demetrious Johnson officially retiring last year, the division is now wide open, and Adriano Moraes has the chance to reclaim his throne.

He will face Yuya Wakamatsu in a highly anticipated rematch for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fans can catch the action live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

