  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • FREE FULL FIGHT: Brazilian constrictor Adriano Moraes strikes at the perfect time in textbook submission finish of Yuya Wakamatsu

FREE FULL FIGHT: Brazilian constrictor Adriano Moraes strikes at the perfect time in textbook submission finish of Yuya Wakamatsu

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Mar 04, 2025 17:10 GMT
Adriano Moraes (left) submitted Yuya Wakamatsu in their first encounter [Photo via ONE Championship]
Adriano Moraes (left) submitted Yuya Wakamatsu in their first encounter [Photo via ONE Championship]

If there's one defining trait of Adriano Moraes' career, it's his exceptional submission game. The Brazilian grappling specialist has secured 11 of his 21 professional victories via tapout, making him one of the most dangerous mat finishers in the sport.

Ad

Moraes showcased his mastery on the ground when he first squared off against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X in March 2022, successfully defending his then-ONE flyweight MMA world championship with a clinical submission — his 10th of an already stellar run.

Watch the full fight below:

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

For the first two rounds, both fighters approached the bout with caution, each respecting the other's strengths. But in the third, the tempo shifted as urgency kicked in.

Wakamatsu made a crucial error with an ill-advised takedown attempt, and Moraes wasted no time in capitalizing. He locked in a tight guillotine choke, leaving the Japanese with no choice but to tap.

That, however, marked the last time Moraes had his hands raised as champion. When he granted Demetrious Johnson a rematch at ONE Fight Night 1 in Aug. 2022, the tides turned against him.

Ad

'Mighty Mouse' avenged his previous loss with a highlight-reel knee knockout in the fourth round, seizing the coveted ONE Championship gold.

Their rivalry reached its climax at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where Johnson put on a dominant five-round performance to retain his title via unanimous decision.

Adriano Moraes to run it back with Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172

With Demetrious Johnson officially retiring last year, the division is now wide open, and Adriano Moraes has the chance to reclaim his throne.

Ad

He will face Yuya Wakamatsu in a highly anticipated rematch for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fans can catch the action live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी