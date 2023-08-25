WATCH: Demetrious Johnson’s insane KO of Adriano Moraes headlines best ONE on Prime Video 1 highlight reel

In August 2022, MMA legend Demetrious Johnson won the ONE flyweight world title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1. The event marked the promotion's first foray into US prime time and it absolutely delivered from top to bottom.

The card saw a total of five fighters earning $50,000 performance bonuses each. It was a highly successful Prime Video debut for ONE Championship and has produced 12 more shows since.

ONE posted a throwback compilation video of the best bouts of the event on YouTube:

"We're throwing it back to an epic night of martial arts action at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II! Relive the stacked card, featuring the massive ONE Flyweight World Title rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson, Muay Thai legend Nong-O’s World Title defense against British icon Liam Harrison, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal between Thai striking superstar Superlek and Brazilian ace Walter Goncalves, and more!"

Watch the video below:

After the red-hot KO by former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in the opening bout, the lead card was concluded by a marvelous performance by Superlek Kiatmoo9. 'The Kicking Machine' utterly demolished the ultra-tough and crafty Walter Goncalves with a nifty stepping elbow.

Another highlight of the night was a 64-second submission finish courtesy of Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. The 17-time BJJ world champion made short work of former interim ONE heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko with an excruciating heel hook.

In the main event, Demetrious Johnson avenged his only KO loss by knocking out Adriano Moraes in similar fashion. After losing his first world title bid to 'Mikinho' via a devastating knee to the jaw a year prior, 'Mighty Mouse' exacted poetic revenge by finishing the rematch in almost the exact same way.

The two faced each other again in a rubber match at ONE Fight Night 10 in May this year, which saw Demetrious Johnson winning again and taking over the trilogy.

At the moment, no official name has been attached to Johnson's yet as far as opponent is concerned, nor a date on when he'll return to action.