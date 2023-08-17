Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo launch THE GOATCast: “The next chapter of our storied rivalry begins”

MMA legends Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo are two of the most valuable minds in the sport's history. Their rivalry showcased some of the highest fight IQs witnessed in any combat sport ever.

Now that their feud is seemingly behind them, Johnson, the current ONE flyweight world champion, and Cejudo, an active UFC bantamweight, have developed a close friendship.

They often appear in each other's social media accounts sharing knowledge of the game and stories with their fans. And as of late, it seems this new-found friendship has bore fruit as the two MMA icons are launching their own podcast, THE GOATCast.

Demetrious Johnson posted a teaser of the podcast on his Instagram account:

"🚨 OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Monday, August 21, the next chapter of our storied rivalry begins...Welcome to THE GOATcast w/ Mighty & Triple C 🐐🐐"

You can bet your bottom dollar that we'll be waiting for this new podcast to arrive. 'Mighty Mouse' and 'Triple C' aren't just two of the best MMA fighters in history, they also happen to be highly entertaining storytellers and analysts. This should be fun.

Between April 2016 and August 2018, Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo went on perhaps the greatest two-fight rivalries in MMA history.

In 2014, Cejudo debuted in the UFC with much hype behind him due to his Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling. He was largely pegged to be the one true challenge to Johnson's UFC flyweight championship reign, which already tallied seven straight successful world title defenses at the time.

Their first meeting saw Demetrious Johnson handily dispatched 'Triple C' in the first round. Following three more successful world title defenses, Johnson met Cejudo again in a razor-close five-round battle that saw the latter narrowly edging the former out via split decision.

After their second encounter, the two went on separate ways, which saw Cejudo become a two-division UFC world champion while Demetrious Johnson got traded to ONE Championship.

'Mighty Mouse' has since had quite a remarkable run as the promotion's flyweight world champion. His most recent performance was a trilogy-defining win over Adriano Moraes with the ONE flyweight world title on the line at ONE Fight Night 10.

It's still quite unclear whether or not the two will continue their rivalry inside the cage, but from the looks of it, this new podcast will see the two clash in a different way. Perhaps they will have hot takes on various topics and will go on verbal sparring sessions with each other. Whatever it is, we're all for it.