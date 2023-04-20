Adriano Moraes says Demetrious Johnson is "going to be stronger than ever"

Adriano Moraes expects Demetrious Johnson to come into their highly anticipated trilogy bout better than ever.

The two flyweight greats are scheduled to close out their ONE world title trilogy on May 5 when the promotion makes its long-awaited U.S. debut. ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will feature the biggest names in all of combat sports, but nothing will be bigger than the evening’s epic headliner. ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will put his title on the line for the very first time against the man he took it from, eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Weeks away from arguably the biggest fight of his storied career, the Brazilian challenger expects ‘Mighty Mouse’ to come into the matchup at his most dangerous.

“I know he’s one of the greatest of all time, so all the time when he comes to defend his throne, he’s going to be stronger than ever.”

Adriano Moraes has been in this position before. Having reclaimed the title on three separate occasions, no man is more capable of bouncing back than ‘Mikinho.’ Of course, that will be much easier said than done when you realize that the opposition he faces is the most decorated flyweight fighter in the history of mixed martial arts.

Despite his career admittedly winding down, Demetrious Johnson has continued to compete at the absolute highest level. He proved that once again in August when he captured the ONE flyweight world title, delivering a brilliantly timed fourth-round flying knee knockout.

If ‘Mighty Mouse’ can make it back-to-back wins against Adriano Moraes, he will go down as not just the best flyweight fighter of all time, but one of the best ever, period.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

