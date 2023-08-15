Adriano Moraes says next match will ‘profit’ him with another run at flyweight gold

Adriano Moraes is ready for his return to action under the ONE Championship banner.

Over the past year, Moraes has been locked up in a series with ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson. On May 5, Johnson settled the score in the trilogy bout against ‘Mikinho,’ securing a unanimous decision in the ONE Fight Night 10 main event.

At 35 years old, Moraes doesn’t plan on slowing down his fighting career. Nearly three months after losing against Johnson, ‘Mikinho’ is ready to schedule his next fight and work toward reclaiming the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

During an interview with ONE, the American Top Team affiliate had this to say:

“I’m fine, ready for the next one, and whoever comes is a profit for me.”

Adriano Moraes is arguably the greatest flyweight MMA fighter in the history of ONE Championship. Since making his promotional debut in 2013, the Brasilia native has earned ten massive wins alongside many impressive finishes and thrilling fights.

The question is, what’s next for the eight-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion?

There’s no doubt the top-ranked Adriano Moraes plans to regain the flyweight throne. Therefore, he will likely be matched up against another highly-positioned contender. Considering he’s fought two of the four top-five flyweights, one opponent seems to be the perfect matchup for ‘Mikinho.’

Reece McLaren is the No.3-ranked fighter in the ONE flyweight MMA division. McLaren is coming off a disappointing unanimous decision loss against Kairat Akhmetov, which took place on the undercard of ONE Championship’s on-ground U.S. debut event, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

‘Lightning’ also has an action-packed style that matches up well with the always dangerous Moraes. Only time will tell if ONE decides to make McLaren and ‘Mikinho’ go to war.