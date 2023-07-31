‘Buchecha’ says former champion Adriano Moraes will ‘be back faster’ and a better fighter

Adriano Moraes may have come up short in his trilogy bout with ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, but he’s determined to come back better than ever.

Moraes’ close friend, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, recently discussed the eight-time titleholder’s desire to get back inside the Circle sooner rather than later. Speaking with ONE Championship, Almeida said:

“He is a guy who will surprise everyone. He will be back faster than anyone thinks. He's already training hard and crazy to fight. He's just waiting for a date and an opponent.”

Adriano Moraes is one of the most decorated fighters in the history of ONE Championship, holding 20 career wins and an impressive 73% finish rate inside the Circle.

‘Mikinho’ has captured the flyweight title on three separate occasions, but after back-to-back losses against Demetrious Johnson, Moraes will look to regroup and return with a renewed focus.

Meanwhile, his American Top Team teammate, Marcus Almeida, will attempt to move one step closer toward a potential ONE heavyweight world title opportunity as he is set to square off with Senegalese knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday night.

‘Buchecha’ is undefeated in his mixed martial arts career, dispatching four-straight opponents, all in the very first round.

Will the 17-time BJJ world champion move to 5-0 or, can the heavy hands of ‘Reug Reug’ put a stop to the submission specialist's reign of terror over the heavyweight division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.