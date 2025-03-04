  • home icon
Adriano Moraes says reclaiming flyweight MMA gold at historic Saitama Super Arena will be "a dream come true"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 04, 2025 07:21 GMT
Adriano Moraes | Image credit: ONE Championship
Adriano Moraes | Image credit: ONE Championship

For former ONE flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes, winning the 26-pound golden belt will not just be a great moment for him and the people he loves, but it could also stamp a legendary status on his career.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of his championship showdown with fellow top-rank contender Yuya Wakamatsu on March 23 at ONE 172, Moraes it is only fitting for him to be considered one of the best fighters ever if he pulls off the win inside the histories Saitama Super Arena in Japan, as he stated:

"It's going to be, for me, for my fans, for my family, for everybody, it's going to be amazing. For my career, it's going to be a legendary win for sure, especially in Saitama Super Arena. It's going to be like a dream come true."
'Mikinho' is looking to become the first-ever three-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion and aims to repeat against 'Little Piranha', whom he previously submitted during their first meeting in March 2022 at ONE: X.

Adriano Moraes doubles down on his reputation as a vicious finisher inside the circle

During the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the Brazilian submission artist reiterated that he is one of the most exciting athletes in the world because he always hunts for the finish whenever he competes.

According to the American Top Team and Constrictor Team representative, his numbers and statistics can back up this claim, as he proclaimed:

"If you see my numbers, I'm a finisher. I like to finish the fight. I have the most fights, the most finishes in the flyweight division and the most title wins."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card at watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

