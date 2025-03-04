“Japanese fans are some of the best in the world” - Adriano Moraes says it’s a dream come true to fight inside iconic Saitama Super Arena

Adriano Moraes is excited about his opportunity to fight in front of a Japanese crowd at ONE 172.

On March 23, ONE Championship will travel to the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, for arguably their most stacked event of the year.

One of the five title fights featured is a rematch between Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu. The matchup will determine who leaves the spectacle with the vacant ONE flyweight MMA strap.

During an interview with ONE, Adriano Moraes had this to say about the honor of fighting inside the Saitama Super Arena:

“I’m excited to fight in front of the Japanese fans because the Japanese fans are some of the best in the world every time. When I watch some Japanese events and stuff, I see how the fans go to the stadium and celebrate with their favorite fighters. And Saitama Super Arena is a special arena, and I’m blessed to have this opportunity.”

The ONE 172 main event features Japanese legend Takeru Segawa facing Thai superstar Rodtang in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

In the co-main event, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai and Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri will battle for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The other three title fights featured are Superlek vs. Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai unification), Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (interim strawweight kickboxing), and Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing).

Check out the entire ONE 172 fight card below:

Adriano Moraes plans to defeat Yuya Wakamatsu for second time in ONE

ONE 172 won't be the first time Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu have fought under the ONE Championship banner.

In March 2022, Moraes defeated Wakamatsu by first-round submission at the unforgettable ONE X event.

The Brazilian superstar then endured back-to-back losses against Demetrious Johnson. The latter retired from MMA in 2024, officially vacating the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Moraes secured his spot in the upcoming title fight with a second-round submission against Danny Kingad in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Yuya Wakamatsu extended his winning streak to three with a unanimous decision win against Gilbert Nakatani in December 2024.

Watch the first fight between Moraes and Wakamatsu at ONE X below:

