“Ready for everyone they put in front of me” - Adriano Moraes doesn’t mind proving again he’s better than Yuya Wakamatsu

Adriano Moraes has had his fair share of rematches over the course of his stellar mixed martial arts career.

Ad

While fighting fresh faces is always nice, 'MIkinho' admits fighting the same adversary multiple times does bring out the best in him.

In an interview on Fight Bananas Official's YouTube channel, Moraes said that he's never had the habit of turning down bouts since it's always an opportunity to showcase his improvements on the grand stage.

"Yeah, I love to fight different fighters for sure, you know. I think that is what motivates me the most, when a fighter has a lot of options of who to fight. Otherwise, I’m just trying to get ready for everyone they put in front of me."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Adriano Moraes will once again face a familiar foe on March 23, when he tussles with Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

This will be a sequel to their high-stakes encounter back in ONE X in 2022, where the former champion defended his flyweight MMA belt when he submitted 'Little Piranha'.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Adriano Moraes says the judges won't be needed at ONE 172

Adriano Moraes loves taking matters into his own hands, with 15 of his 21 career wins coming by way of finishes.

'Mikinho' is indeed one of the best submission specialists in MMA, who does not hesitate to apply frightening pressure once he grabs hold of his opponent's neck or limb.

Ad

At ONE 172, the Brazilian says he'll reclaim 26 pounds of gold in the most decisive way possible. The American Top Team standout said in the same interview:

"If you see my numbers, I’m a finisher. I like to finish the fight. I have the most fights, the most finishes in the flyweight division and the most title wins."

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will emanate from the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Visit watch.onefc.com to watch this epic event live via pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.