“Just my skateboard and a lot of dreams” - Adriano Moraes reminisces about permanent move to Florida to join American Top Team 

Adriano Moraes once took a leap of faith and never looked back. After living most of his life in his native Brazil, the 36-year-old veteran found his second home in arguably one of the most recognized MMA gyms in the world, American Top Team (ATT) at Coconut Creek, Florida.

Ad

Moraes initially came in for a visit but soon found himself drawn to the unbelievable atmosphere. He soon decided to pack his bags and move permanently. The rest, as we now know, is history.

The former multi-time flyweight MMA world champion shared in an appearance on Fight Bananas Official's YouTube channel:

"I was the champion already of ONE Championship, then I came, 2015 to American Top Team, maybe 2016, I don’t remember exactly. But I love it. I love it. Everybody was so cool with me."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'Mikinho' continued:

"I lived for two to three years at the athletes’ house, They have an athletes’ house there for fighters from other countries, you can be at that home to train at American Top Team for fight camps. So I love it. And one day, I decided to move with everything that I have. It was just my skateboard and a lot of dreams."

Ad

Watch Adriano Moraes' full interview:

Ad

Adriano Moraes ready to reclaim flyweight MMA gold at ONE 172

Adriano Moraes has never taken his sights off the vacant flyweight MMA throne. At ONE 172 on March 23, 26 pounds of gold will once again be within 'Mikinho's grasp if he can beat a familiar foe.

The American Top Team athlete will enter enemy territory at Saitama Super Arena and will look to reassert his mastery against Japan's own Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu. Moraes said in the same interview:

Ad

"I hope this time, I’m going to try to have more action, push the pace more than the last time. And, for sure, I’ll be looking for the finish all the time."

Don’t miss ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, which will air live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.