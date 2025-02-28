“Push the pace more” - Adriano Moraes says rematch with Yuya Wakamatsu will be more action-packed than the first one 

Adriano Moraes is on a warpath to reclaim his lost flyweight MMA world title, and he wants to do it with style.

To begin his unprecedented fourth reign as king of the 145-pound division, 'Mikinho' must first reassert his mastery over Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, in the challenger's home country in Japan on March 23.

The Brazilian submission specialist already bested 'Little Piranha' in battle before when he tapped him out at the monumental ONE X back in 2022.

Moraes, though, was quite critical of his performance in that fight, considering he received a yellow card from the referee due to inactivity.

The American Top Team veteran shared in an interview on Fight Bananas official YouTube channel:

"Our first match was a little bit controversial. We received a yellow card, it was my first-ever yellow card that I received in my whole career."

The former flyweight MMA world champion vowed to bring non-stop action in their re-do and leave Saitama Super Arena with 26 pounds of gold, adding:

"So I hope this time, I’m going to try to have more action, push the pace more than the last time. And, for sure, I’ll be looking for the finish all the time."

Adriano Moraes says past setbacks only made him stronger

True champions, of course, are tested on how they battle back from adversity. Adriano Moraes has experienced it all throughout his legendary career and won and lost his fair share of high-profile fights.

Still, the 36-year-old warrior says he'll never quit and will keep fighting his way back to the top of the mountain.

'Mikinho' said in the same interview:

"I can lose the belt, I can get that back. I can lose the fight. But then I’m never gonna be down. I’m always gonna stand up. I’m always gonna try again."

Watch Adriano Moraes' interview in its entirety:

