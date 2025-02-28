Danny Kingad dissects upcoming Adriano Moraes-Yuya Wakamatsu flyweight world title fight at ONE 172

Third-ranked flyweight MMA contender Danny Kingad sees a couple of scenarios unfolding when former kingpin Adriano Moraes and No.2-rated Yuya Wakamatsu collide for gold in Saitama, Japan.

ONE Championship makes its hotly anticipated return to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' with a gem of a card, ONE 172, headlined by a legendary clash between two of the planet's biggest striking superstars, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Before they dazzle inside the Saitama Super Arena, Moraes and Wakamatsu meet for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title in a rematch that has been three years in the making.

Moraes, the division's top contender, submitted 'Little Piranha' with a guillotine choke in their ONE X duel in March 2022.

He hopes to move to 2-0 in their head-to-head rivalry with another trademark submission on Sunday, March 23. As for Wakamatsu, he wants nothing more than to exact revenge and attain his first MMA world title.

Danny Kingad broke down both superstar's path to victory during a recent chat with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

"If this fight sees the final bell, then this will be Adriano's win via decision. But I really think this is a knockout by Yuya."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Danny Kingad wants to face the winner of Moraes-Wakamatsu to unlock MMA glory

In the same interview, Danny Kingad shared that he'd love to run it back against whoever emerges victorious in this world title tiff at ONE 172.

He added:

"I want to fight either of them. I really want to get this win because we're all in the top five. It really depends on who will win between them."

'The King' suffered back-to-back defeats against Wakamatsu and Moraes last year.

He went down to the Japanese powerhouse by unanimous decision in January before losing his sequel to Moraes by a second-round guillotine choke at ONE 169.

With revenge on his mind, fans can expect the 29-year-old martial artist to put up a better fight if he gets his wish.

