"My story is an example to never give up" - Adriano Moraes vows to continue inspiring by reclaiming flyweight crown at ONE 172

Adriano Moraes is looking to be the first athlete in ONE Championship history to become a three-time ONE flyweight MMA king, as he is set to face Yuya Wakamatsu on March 23 at ONE 172 for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Before meeting Wakamatsu for the second time inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Moraes talked to Fight Bananas' official YouTube channel and talked about the legacy he wants to leave to the sport and become the prime example of not giving up on your dreams.

Adriano Moraes said:

"It's like I said before, my story is an example to never give up, you know. Sometimes you can go down, but the most important thing is to go and stand up and look forward to achieving that goal again. That's what Adriano Moraes' career is all about."

Watch Adriano Moraes' full interview here:

'Mikinho' is fresh off a second-round submission win over Danny Kingad last November 2024 at ONE 169 to reassert his mastery against the Filipino sensation.

Now, he aims to do the same against 'Little Piranha' and beat him for the second time in front of his home faithful.

Adriano Moraes says that his knockout win over Demetrious Johnson was a dream come true

The Brazilian MMA star says that his win over MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in April 2021 was a dream come true and it was a life-changing moment for him.

Moraes stated this during his interview with Fight Bananas:

"I wake up really good, you know what I'm saying? Like it was a dream come true because, before that was a dream fight for me, and then when I accepted that fight, and that just happened, me knocking him out, that was a dream come true. That changed my life forever. For sure."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

