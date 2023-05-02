Adriano Moraes sounds off on Demetrious Johnson contemplating retirement: “He already did everything”

Adriano Moraes believes Demetrious Johnson is ready to hang up his gloves with nothing left to prove in the world of mixed martial arts.

Rumors of Johnson’s imminent retirement have run rampant ever since the reigning ONE flyweight world champion suggested that his highly anticipated trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes this Friday night could be his last.

While Johnson is yet to confirm whether or not his already iconic career will stretch beyond ONE Fight Night 10, his opponent believes that ‘Mighty Mouse’ has had his fill of fighting for a living.

“Yeah I think he’s tired of fighting you know, I don’t know,” Moraes told MMA Underground. “I think he’s achieved a lot of goals, of his dreams, I think he already [did] everything that he wanted to make. He has the numbers, he fought in two big promotions and he made history in those two big promotions.”

Their ONE world title clash in the ‘Mile High City’ will be just another night at the office for Demetrious Johnson, but for his opponent, legacy is undoubtedly on the line. Already holding the distinction of being the first man to hand ‘Mighty Mouse’ a knockout loss in combat sports, Moraes could once again make history by becoming the first fighter to score two wins over one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters of all time.

A win would also crown Adriano Moraes the ONE flyweight world champion for an unprecedented fourth time, a feat no other fighter has accomplished in the history of the promotion.

Will Adriano Moraes make history at ONE Fight Night 10 or will Demetrious Johnson solidify himself as the greatest flyweight in the history of the sport? Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can find out this Friday night live and for free in U.S. primetime.

