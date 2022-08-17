Watch: Adriano Moraes effortlessly sweeps wrestling champion Kairat Akhmetov

Long-reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes has some of the slickest grappling skills in MMA. The Brazilian-born fighter showed off his grappling acumen when he faced former flyweight king Kairat Akhmetov.

'Mikinho' and 'The Kazakh' met twice and each match had ONE gold on the line. ONE Championship shared a clip from their first meeting in which Moraes, from the bottom position, was able to sweep Akhmetov.

"Put it in reverse 🔄 The longtime flyweight king defends his crown in a rematch for the ages against Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

The Brazilian, Moraes, began Jiu Jitsu when he was just a child and has been able to reach the black belt rank. 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov took up wrestling following in his father's footsteps and would eventually become a three-time National Greco-Roman Champion in Kazakhstan.

Akhmetov won a unanimous decision victory over Moraes in 2015, however, 'Mikinho' avenged that loss in 2017. Moraes defended his ONE Flyweight World Title last year against 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson, and now DJ is planning to avenge this loss.

Demetrious Johnson looking to beat Adriano Moraes

Multi-time ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes has been on a run of defeating incredible fighters such as Kairat Akhmetov, Yuya Wakamatsu, Geje Eustaquio, and Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson said he needs this win for this match, not for the ONE gold, but he wants to defeat the man. Speaking to ONE, 'Mighty Mouse' explained:

"I’ve just lost, damn it. We’ve both proven so much in the sport of mixed martial arts. For me, my challenge is I haven’t beat him yet, so I have a challenge in front of me. I have to go prove I can beat this man.”

Johnson recognizes that this fight against Adriano Moraes is the biggest of his career, and he explains that he is training with this attitude. He said:

“I’m working my ground game, working on my stand-up. I’m making sure when I step in the Circle on 26 August in Singapore, I’m the best version of myself. That’s what I’m always striving for.

"I’m always striving for perfection and I just hope that I go out there and execute and not make any mistakes. Every fight that I fight from here on out is always going to be my biggest fight, whether it’s for a World Title or not.”

The ONE Flyweight World Championship will be on the line when Adriano Moraes and Johnson meet. The two are booked for their showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

