“It’s a huge factor” - Eduard Folayang says Adriano Moraes' size advantage an edge over Demetrious Johnson

The entire mixed martial arts world is talking about the highly anticipated rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson. Running it back from their ONE on TNT 1 bout, Moraes is ready to defend his ONE flyweight world title against the flyweight great on ONE Championship's global stage.

ONE Championship lightweight competitor Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang recently spoke to the promotion to share his thoughts on the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event on August 26th. When asked if he believes the size difference will continue to be an advantage for Adriano Moraes, Folayang said:

“Yes of course, it’s a huge factor, especially in that first fight. You could argue that was the reason he won. But also, DJ wasn’t used to the ONE Championship rule set in that first fight. He wasn’t expecting the grounded knee, and that was another big factor in Mikinho’s victory. When that knee hit, it was over.”

The knee landed by Moraes sent shockwaves throughout the MMA community, but it was the length and reach advantage of ‘Mikinho’ that paved the way for the spectacular fight-ending sequence. Throughout the entirety of the first round, Johnson struggled to close the distance.

Growing impatient in the second, DJ rushed in following a leg kick by Moraes. Attempting to get a takedown, Johnson found himself on the mat. As he tried to get to his feet, he left his head open for the perfectly placed knee that knocked him out for the first time in his MMA career.

Demetrious Johnson is ready for a trilogy with Adriano Moraes

If Demetrious Johnson gets his way, the pair will be far from done following their U.S. primetime main event on August 26th. Should ‘Mighty Mouse’ walk away with the gold wrapped around his waist, one has to believe the promotion will be quick to book a trilogy bout between the two flyweight stars.

Speaking at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles, Johnson confirmed that he is ready for a potential trilogy bout.

"I’m sure we’ll probably do a trilogy. It’s up to ONE Championship to decide what I do. When they offered me the Rodtang fight, that came out of the blue. Even this, when they offered this fight, it came out of the blue."

Determined to close the door on a potential trilogy, Adriano Moraes is ready to finish 'Mighty Mouse' once again, this time by submission

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect,” said Moraes.

