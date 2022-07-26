Demetrious Johnson open to trilogy fight with Adriano Moraes if he beats the Brazilian

Demetrious Johnson suffered the first knockout loss of his storied career when he attempted to unseat flyweight king Adriano Moraes in 2021. On August 26, 'Mighty Mouse' plans to avenge his loss, take the world title and tie the series against the esteemed world champion.

If he defeats Moraes, thus capturing the world title, their fight series will be tied at one win each. In the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime joint press conference, Demetrious Johnson said that he is willing to face 'Mikinho' a third time.

"I’m sure we’ll probably do a trilogy. It’s up to ONE Championship to decide what I do. When they offered me the Rodtang fight, that came out of the blue. Even this, when they offered this fight, it came out of the blue."

Johnson went on to explain that he expected to earn a few more wins in the division. However, with him being the 2019 ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion, he was able to get a world title shot on August 26. He explained:

"I thought I was going down the ladder and work my way back up, which I’m totally fine with, but they came with this, and I was like, alright, we’ll go after it again."

A trilogy world title series between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson may be down the line. But first, 'Mighty Mouse' has the uphill task of defeating the Brazilian-born world champion at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

Adriano Moraes vs Demetrious Johnson on August 26

Adriano Moraes knocked out Demetrious Johnson the first time they fought and he claims that he will be aiming to submit the MMA legend in their upcoming world title fight. Speaking to SCMP MMA, the flyweight world champion explained:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect. The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu. Because jiu-jitsu is in infinity so I need to train hard in jiu-jitsu... I like it to evolve, my jiu-jitsu. But my striking is going be there."

Having a knockout and a submission over 'Mighty Mouse' would make a massive statement for the legacy and career of Adriano Moraes. Both men will get to prove themselves on August 26, in US primetime, on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far