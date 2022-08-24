“I won already” - Adriano Moraes thankful to survive one round against Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes is proud to claim that he beat the GOAT. Last year, he defeated 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson via knockout in round two. At ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, Johnson will be seeking revenge.

The Brazilian ONE Flyweight World Champion is thankful that he was able to defeat 'Mighty Mouse' in round two, and not one. It was important for his confidence to know that he can survive against the MMA legend. While re-watching their first fight on ONE Championship's YouTube, he explained:

"Man, I’m crazy, I just pulled guard on the GOAT. That’s crazy, right? But I did it and I strapped him and stayed on top. At that point, I was ‘Ah I survived the first round against the greatest of all time.’ Oh I won already."

'Mikinho' threw a few knees in the clinch against Johnson during the opening round. In this, it was a risk, because the fighter was on one foot while throwing. But it was worth the gamble. Moraes continued:

"That was the same knee that he knocked out Henry Cejudo with. I was waiting for this already, but of course when this knee is on target it’s hard to be on standup. Thank you g** I was in good shape that fight and I absorbed it really well."

See Moraes' full breakdown of the fight below:

Adriano Moraes got a KO, and now wants a sub

It all led to Adriano Moraes getting a successful knockout via knee in the second round against 'Mighty Mouse.' The two are set to have a rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The bout will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

After getting a knockout the first time they met, Moraes this time will be aiming for a submission. In an interview with ONE, the Brazilian said:

"Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson will be looking to avenge his knockout loss, while Moraes is planning to add more World Title wins to his impressive record.

