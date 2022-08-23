Itsuki Hirata throws out her pick for the Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson rematch

The world is buzzing for the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event, which will see reigning flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson collide.

The two superstars will square off once again inside the circle with ONE gold and flyweight supremacy on the line when the promotion debuts on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service this Friday, August 26.

Fans and fighters are levying their predictions for the biggest rematch in ONE history. Sharing the stage with the flyweight warriors at the event will be highly touted MMA prodigy Itsuki Hirata.

Speaking to ONE about her own contest with China’s Lin Heqin, ‘Android 18’ was asked who she thought would walk out with the gold in the evening’s main event.

“Well, I think DJ will win this time. But I really don’t know because the champion showed us an amazing performance in the fight with Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X, so who knows? Probably the fight will be left up to the decision, but I think the champion might win if it goes to a decision.”

In their first meeting, Adriano Moraes walked into the bout as a significant underdog despite being the reigning world champion. ‘Mikinho’ shocked everyone around the world watching as he delivered a picture-perfect knee, knocking Johnson out for the first time in his storied MMA career.

Adriano Moraes says Demetrious Johnson is still the "GOAT"

Following his jaw-dropping knockout of ‘Mighty Mouse’ in their ONE on TNT 1 main event in 2021, one couldn’t blame Adriano Moraes for walking into their August 26 rematch with a bit of cockiness.

However, that’s just not the champion’s style. ‘Mikinho’ has remained as humble as ever, even after the biggest win of his MMA career.

Walking into the rematch, Moraes carries with him a sense of confidence, but also a desire to prove that he is one of the best mixed martial artists in the world. While many would argue that he has already established that with three world title reigns and nearly a decade of dominance in ONE Championship, Moraes knows there is more work to be done and still believes that Demetrious Johnson is the flyweight "GOAT."

“It’s the same guy, you know, and he’s still the GOAT, and I’m still working hard because I know right now he’s gonna come hungry for revenge. And some guys with this kind of feeling, that revenge, they are tough as f***. So, I’ve been preparing very well at American Top Team to give you guys a show, and I’m still the champion.”

