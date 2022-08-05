How Capoeira inspired Adriano Moraes to become a better mixed martial artist

Adriano Moraes is without a doubt one of the best flyweight mixed martial artists in the world. On August 26, ‘Mikinho’ will have the opportunity to cement his legacy when he meets flyweight superstar Demetrious Johnson in an electrifying rematch on Amazon Prime Video. Moraes will look to repeat the result of his ONE on TNT 1 knockout of ‘Mighty Mouse’ back in April 2021.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his showdown with Johnson later this month, Moraes discussed his exposure to Capoeira as a child.

“Every time I passed the court when I was coming back from school, I heard that typical capoeira singing, the sound of the berimbau, and the crowd jumping, doing somersaults, throwing kicks, and having that whole party. And it all caught my attention. That’s when I wanted to do capoeira.”

Capoeira is a Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics, and music. Created in the early part of the 16th century, Capoeira is known for its acrobatic and complex maneuvers, often involving hands on the ground and inverted kicks.

Adriano Moraes credited Capoeira with making him a better overall mixed martial artist, as it has helped with his footwork and creativity inside the circle.

“Capoeira helps a lot. It helps with footwork, gives the athlete more creativity, and helps with movements. Despite being a dance, capoeira helps a lot in martial arts as a whole.”

Adriano Moraes discussed the importance of Capoeira to Brazilian fighters

While continuing his discussion of Capoeira, Adriano Moraes believes that it is an important martial art among Brazilian fighters.

“I believe that many fighters started in Capoeira. There was Marco Ruas, Pedro Rizzo, Rubens ‘Cobrinha’ Charles… many fighters have Capoeira as a strong point, and they always emphasize it. I believe that Brazilian fighters appreciate and value Capoeira a lot.”

More than martial arts, Capoeira is a combination of fight, song, and dance. The musical element was incorporated into the system to disguise the fact that they were practicing fighting techniques. The art form was made illegal in the 19th century following the abolishment of slavery in Brazil, but since the turn of the century, Capoeira has become an important part of the culture.

“If I saw a Capoeira circle and had a lot of friends if it was a friendly circle, I think I would join. I would try my luck and play with people. Capoeira is that – it’s a lot of fun, a lot of singing, and a lot of dancing.”

On November 26, 2014, Capoeira was granted special protected status as an intangible cultural heritage.

