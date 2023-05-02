Adriano Moraes thrilled with the idea of becoming a “champion in the United States”

Brazilian mixed martial arts star Adriano Moraes has been ONE flyweight king multiple times, but admits that being crowned champion in the United States has a special ring to it.

‘Mikinho’ will try to get back to the summit of the flyweight division when he battles reigning titleholder Demetrious Johnson in a trilogy fight. The bout will headline ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this Friday, May 5, at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The American Top Team fighter will try to reclaim the world title he lost last August at ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S. The event will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to MMA Underground, Adriano Moraes shared that apart from the opportunity to be crowned ONE flyweight champion anew, doing it live in front of an American audience carries a lot of significance. He said:

“Man I’m excited, because it’s gonna be my US debut also. Here in the United States, I just fought in like some jiu-jitsu tournaments, I never fought MMA. I’ve been fighting in Asia for 10 years, so I became a champion in Brazil, became a champ in Asia, so now I have an opportunity to become a champion here in the United States.”

Watch the interview below:

Johnson vs. Moraes III will serve as a rubber match between the champion fighters, who split their first two encounters in equally devastating fashion.

Adriano Moraes successfully defended the ONE flyweight gold against Demetrious Johnson in their first world title showdown in April 2021, knocking out ‘Mighty Mouse’ with a vicious knee in the second round.

The American legend then exacted payback last August with a KO win (flying knee) of his own in the fourth round to be crowned the new world champion.

Heading into their battle in the landmark ONE U.S. show, they have both expressed readiness and excitement to get the upper hand in their rivalry and move on.

Apart from Johnson vs. Moraes III, ONE Fight Night 10 also boasts two other world title fights, namely that for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and the ONE flyweight submission grappling belt.

Poll : 0 votes