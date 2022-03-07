Adriano Moraes wants a dream match with Henry Cejudo in Brazil

Adriano Moraes dreams of one day headlining a ONE Championship event in Brazil. He also believes that Henry Cejudo would be the perfect opponent for such a fantastic opportunity.

Speaking on the Tarps Off Sports podcast, Moraes said that Cejudo would be a nice pairing for him:

“I don’t know exactly, but Henry Cejudo would be nice because he’s really famous in Brazil too. He said he’s ‘The King of Rio’ and stuff. I think it would be a really good match to do in Brazil."

Cejudo is a former two-division champion in the UFC who announced his retirement in 2020. ‘Triple C’ was responsible for ending Demetrious Johnson’s run of 11 title defenses. He is also the only person to have won an Olympic gold medal and a UFC world title.

Cejudo has often brought up talk of returning to action. It’s not impossible to think that he still has some gas left in the tank to compete against Moraes.

Like Cejudo, ‘Mikinho’ also owns a win over the legendary Johnson on his record. Facing each other could be an incredible pairing as the two put their names in consideration for the greatest of all-time conversation.

Adriano Moraes faces Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X

Any dream match remains a dream for now, as Adriano Moraes is laser-focused on his upcoming fight against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X on March 26.

“He’s a really good fighter. He’s a young Japanese prospect, he’s got hands, he loves boxing, he likes knocking out his opponents. He fought really well against Demetrious Johnson in his first fight in ONE Championship. He knocked out the former champion, [Geje] Eustaquio.”

Wakamatsu welcomed Demetrious Johnson to ONE Championship and made a good account of himself before succumbing to a guillotine choke in the second round of their matchup. Since then, he’s racked off five straight victories to earn the No.2 ranking in the flyweight division. The winning streak started with a first-round knockout of former titleholder Geje Eustaquio.

Adriano Moraes offered more of what he learned about Wakamatsu and what he’s doing to prepare for battle against him:

“He’s a good striker, so I’m gonna put my jiu-jitsu to work. But of course, I’m trying to improve my striking to give more of a show. I know he’s a striker, but I’m really getting better on my striking position too. So I can strike with him too. He’s pretty fast, he has the same game as my Japanese partner Kyoji Horiguchi. They have a similar game, but he has some holes in his game that I want to use a lot. I wanna enjoy each opportunity that he’s gonna give me in the fight, and I’ll try to finish him."

