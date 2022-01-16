Henry Cejudo responds to Dana White for shutting down his comeback plans, demands a title shot

Henry Cejudo has responded to Dana White after the UFC president rejected his demand for a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. White said the former two-division champion has been out of the game for a long time and doesn't deserve an immediate title shot at a higher weight class upon return.

"Isn't that guy retired? Last time I saw, he was retired and now he's mad that he didn't get a title shot? That doesn't even make sense. In a different weight class, it doesn't make sense," White said.

The UFC head honcho made it clear he won't let Cejudo jump the queue and fight Volkanovski for the title. According to him, Cejudo must first fight for the title in his recent weight class [bantamweight] if he chooses to step out of retirement. If 'Triple C' manages to win, then he could move up for a potential title shot.

In response, Cejudo explained the reason behind his decision to retire, claiming he needed a break from the fight game. However, now that he's rejuvenated, he wants to step inside the cage again. The 34-year-old also made it clear that he is looking to conquer the featherweight division if he fights again.

In a recent tweet, Cejudo stated the following:

"Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot?"

Henry Cejudo claims he will only step out of retirement if he's properly compensated by the UFC

While he intends to step out of retirement down the line, Henry Cejudo has also made it clear that he'd like a substantial raise. Cejudo explained that he's the one who'll be selling the fight and wants to be paid accordingly.

In a recent conversation with MMA Junkie, Cejudo stated the following:

“I would be known as C4. But you also have to compensate because I’m the person who’s going to sell the fight. I’m the person who is going to make it entertaining, you know? So yeah, I do want my cake and eat it too. I really do. But I also really do deserve it."

Henry Cejudo also said he's happy to stay retired but won't settle for what the promotion offered him the last time he stepped inside the octagon.

