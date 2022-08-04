“It's an amazing opportunity to keep showing what I'm born for” - Adriano Moraes on ONE and Prime Video

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is on cloud nine. Everything he’s worked so hard to accomplish is finally taking speed. Moraes is thrilled to showcase what he’s made of in front of thousands of American fans as he takes on Demetrious Johnson a second time at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Fellow Brazilian superstar Marcus Buchecha Almeida is also expected to fight the same evening. He faces Belarusian juggernaut Kirill Grishenko in a highly anticipated heavyweight standoff. Being the only two Brazilian fighters on the main card, Adriano Moraes couldn’t feel anything but thankful.

He exclusively told ONE:

“Yeah, Buchecha and Adriano together in the same card is amazing. For me to be in the company for a long time and see everything that the company has dreamed before and now has come true, you know, and to come to US primetime with Amazon Prime. Maybe next year, we're going to have the first event here on American soil.”

“It's an amazing opportunity to keep showing what I'm born for. I love to be in this game, I love my job, to do everything that I do for MMA. Right now, ONE Championship has come to the US to show the power of the home of martial arts, the values of martial arts that we're going to bring good to our heroes.”

“Who's going to really win? It's going to be the new fans. Our fans they're going to always love and support us and have been keeping up with us for a long time in ONE Championship. I hope you guys enjoy it. And let's go.”

Rewatch how Adriano Moraes grew up with nothing to become the ONE flyweight world champion

It’s a well-known fact that Adriano Moraes didn’t have the easiest of childhoods. Abandoned when he was a baby, his adopted mother, Mirtes Moraes, took it upon herself to care for him as a single mom. Mrs. Moraes put him in judo a few years later, and ‘Mikinho’ took to the sport very well, slaying competitions at an early age.

Eventually, he would take jiu-jitsu lessons to defend himself from neighborhood bullies. ‘Mikinho’ found solace in the sport and quickly became enamored.

Always grateful to his mother for her steadfastness and love, the 32-year-old standout never fails to reach out to her when times get tough. He can count on her support again when he faces Demetrious Johnson in the circle on August 26.

Rewatch his journey below:

