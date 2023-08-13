"After August 19th you can do all the Booger Suga you want" - Aljamain Sterling plans to "boot" and "drag" Sean O'Malley to show levels at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling has sent one final message to Sean O'Malley ahead of their clash at UFC 292 next weekend.

The pair will do battle for the bantamweight title in the main event of the evening, and it seems that Sterling plans on finishing O'Malley's career on fight night. 'Funk Master' is the most dominant bantamweight champion in UFC history and will become the first fighter to successfully defend the title four times should he win at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, a victory for Sean O'Malley would see him become the first man to defeat Aljamain Sterling since Marlon Moraes' stunning KO win over 'Funk Master' at UFC Fight Night 123 in 2017.

Ahead of his clash with O'Malley at UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling was interviewed by TMZ Sports, where he said the following:

"I'm just saying the Booger Show is over. After August 19th you can do all the Booger Suga you want. No one is going to give a s**t about you. That's what it's about. I'm sorry, there's levels to this, there's a reason why I'm the champ and there's a reason why you're fighting for the belt. There's a reason why there is a lot of people who don't think that you deserve to be fighting for the belt. So you should be thanking me, and when I'm done, you can kiss my shoes after I boot your a** and drag you up and down that octagon."

Watch the interview below from 6:45:

Aljamain Sterling lays out future plans, hints that Sean O'Malley fight could be his last at bantamweight

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley are set to face off in the main event of UFC 292 next weekend for the undisputed bantamweight title.

'Funk Master' has previously discussed possibly moving up to featherweight to chase his goal of double-champion status. During the aforementioned interview with TMZ Sports, Sterling laid out his plans for the future.

Aljamain Sterling is known to cut a lot of weight to make the 135-pound limit, which is part of the reason he is entertaining a move to featherweight. The bantamweight champion admitted that a victory at UFC 292 could likely spell the end of his time at 135 pounds:

"I think I dominate O'Malley the way I think I'm gonna dominate him, send that naked mole rat back to wherever he's from, the hole he crawled out of. Set our sights on [Alex] Volkanovski, go up there to 145 [pounds] and cause some terror there. Win the belt and become a champ-champ, and then from there possibly defend the belt one or two times and then that's all she wrote." [4:23 of the video above]