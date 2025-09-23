After Benoit Saint Denis and Mateusz Gamrot, Joaquim Silva also calls for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC Rio

Joaquim Silva recently called for an opportunity to face Charles Oliveira at UFC Rio de Janeiro in October. The Brazilian made it clear that he's willing to put in the work and that it would be an &quot;honor&quot; to fight Oliveira on home turf.Oliveira was initially booked for an exciting lightweight barnburner against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio de Janeiro. However, Fiziev was forced to withdraw from the bout after picking up an injury. While the UFC is reportedly scrambling to find a replacement for Fiziev, several high-profile fighters like Benoit Saint Denis and Mateusz Gamrot have volunteered to step in to face Oliveira.Silva recently threw his name in the hat and offered his services for the UFC Rio de Janeiro main event. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the Brazilian said:&quot;To be quite honest, I’m ready. I’d fight because it’s a great opportunity. Charles is an idol for everybody, but this is our job. I need to work, he also needs to work. If this opportunity was presented to me, I already told my manager that I’m ready. I’d fight him, I’d make weight. But I know there are a lot of people ahead of me. Big names, many people on long winning streaks at lightweight.&quot;He continued:&quot;If [the offer] was made, I’d definitely do it. It would be an honor to fight Charles in Rio de Janeiro. There’s no rivalry, no nothing. It’s work.&quot;UFC champion believes Charles Oliveira should move up to welterweightAlexandre Pantoja recently explained why Charles Oliveira should consider moving up to welterweight and questioned whether 'Do Bronx' struggled too much with the weight-cutting process at 155 pounds.In an interview on the Overdogs Podcast, Pantoja got honest about Oliveira's apparent struggles at lightweight and said:“The weight cut is maybe too much. When you cut too much weight, you need to understand, all your water goes out. If you dry yourself out too much, you make yourself vulnerable… Maybe Charles is too heavy for that division. [170 pounds] would make it easier for him. I like Charles... But all the time people [who] pray across to him. When I cut weight, it’s me, my coach and my two kids, that’s it. It’s a lot of tension, a lot of pressure [with Oliveira]. I don’t like that, man.”