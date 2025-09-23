  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • After Benoit Saint Denis and Mateusz Gamrot, Joaquim Silva also calls for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC Rio

After Benoit Saint Denis and Mateusz Gamrot, Joaquim Silva also calls for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC Rio

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 23, 2025 07:49 GMT
Joaquim Silva (right) calls out Charles Oliveira (left) for UFC Rio. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Joaquim Silva (right) calls out Charles Oliveira (left) for UFC Rio. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Joaquim Silva recently called for an opportunity to face Charles Oliveira at UFC Rio de Janeiro in October. The Brazilian made it clear that he's willing to put in the work and that it would be an "honor" to fight Oliveira on home turf.

Ad

Oliveira was initially booked for an exciting lightweight barnburner against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio de Janeiro. However, Fiziev was forced to withdraw from the bout after picking up an injury. While the UFC is reportedly scrambling to find a replacement for Fiziev, several high-profile fighters like Benoit Saint Denis and Mateusz Gamrot have volunteered to step in to face Oliveira.

Silva recently threw his name in the hat and offered his services for the UFC Rio de Janeiro main event. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the Brazilian said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"To be quite honest, I’m ready. I’d fight because it’s a great opportunity. Charles is an idol for everybody, but this is our job. I need to work, he also needs to work. If this opportunity was presented to me, I already told my manager that I’m ready. I’d fight him, I’d make weight. But I know there are a lot of people ahead of me. Big names, many people on long winning streaks at lightweight."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"If [the offer] was made, I’d definitely do it. It would be an honor to fight Charles in Rio de Janeiro. There’s no rivalry, no nothing. It’s work."
Ad

UFC champion believes Charles Oliveira should move up to welterweight

Alexandre Pantoja recently explained why Charles Oliveira should consider moving up to welterweight and questioned whether 'Do Bronx' struggled too much with the weight-cutting process at 155 pounds.

In an interview on the Overdogs Podcast, Pantoja got honest about Oliveira's apparent struggles at lightweight and said:

“The weight cut is maybe too much. When you cut too much weight, you need to understand, all your water goes out. If you dry yourself out too much, you make yourself vulnerable… Maybe Charles is too heavy for that division. [170 pounds] would make it easier for him. I like Charles... But all the time people [who] pray across to him. When I cut weight, it’s me, my coach and my two kids, that’s it. It’s a lot of tension, a lot of pressure [with Oliveira]. I don’t like that, man.”
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications