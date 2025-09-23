  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Charles Oliveira targeted by Mateusz Gamrot’s cartoon jibe about being “afraid” of grapplers ahead of UFC Rio

Charles Oliveira targeted by Mateusz Gamrot’s cartoon jibe about being “afraid” of grapplers ahead of UFC Rio

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:08 GMT
Charles Oliveira (left) has expressed concerns about fighting Mateusz Gamrot (right) at UFC Rio de Janeiro. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Charles Oliveira (left) has expressed concerns about fighting Mateusz Gamrot (right) at UFC Rio de Janeiro. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Even though Charles Oliveira is left without a fight at UFC Rio de Janeiro with Rafael Fiziev sidelined by injury, he doesn't seem ready to take on Mateusz Gamrot as a replacement.

Ad

Earlier this week, in an interview with Laerte Viana, the former lightweight champion expressed concerns about facing 'Gamer', citing that it would now be hard to tailor his game plan for the Polish grappler, since he was training for a striker all along:

"I was focused on a guy who comes from a striking background... with two weeks left until the fight, I have to change my whole game plan... [Gamrot] is a good matchup for me in a sense because he's a wrestler/grappler. But it's completely different from the style I've been training for the last month or two. It's about understanding and game-planning."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gamrot, however, shot down Oliveira's concerns, arguing that he hadn't even started his own training camp. The No. 8-ranked lightweight contender has since dialed up his trash talk.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a recent post on X, 'Gamer' poked fun at Oliveira's grappling credentials, posting a meme, suggesting that 'do Bronx' was ducking him. Gamrot wrote:

"The Lion holds the record for the most ground finishes in UFC history; he’s afraid to step in with a grappler."
Ad

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's meme about Charles Oliveira below:

Ad

Gamrot is 4-1 in his last five and most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107. Oliveira, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout loss to the current pound-for-pound king, Ilia Topuria.

UFC Hall of Famer says Mateusz Gamrot "makes more sense" for Charles Oliveira

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Mateusz Gamrot is a more sensible matchup for Charles Oliveira than Rafael Fiziev.

Ad

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' addressed Gamrot accusing Oliveira of being afraid of his fighting style. As Bisping sees it, however, fighting 'Gamer' could actually benefit 'do Bronx' from a rankings perspective.

"Mateusz Gamrot probably makes more sense than Rafael Fiziev. Not from a fan-friendly style, because from a rankings perspective, Fiziev was 10, Mateusz was No.8. So, on paper, a tougher match up. [At the 6:08 minute mark in the video]"

While the UFC Hall of Famer acknowledges that Gamrot is a tough fight for anyone, He argues that Oliveira, who is coming off a KO loss, would've been under greater threat against a heavy hitter like Fiziev.

About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications