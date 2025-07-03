"It looked like he had been shot in the head" - UFC legend breaks down devastating Ilia Topuria KO of Charles Oliveira

A former UFC champion recently discussed Ilia Topuria's violent knockout victory against Charles Oliveira. The individual narrated the fight sequence while expressing his admiration for Topuria's devastating power.

Ad

Following a successful stint in the featherweight division, Topuria moved up to lightweight and took on Oliveira for the vacant strap in the main event of UFC 317 last weekend. The Georgian-Spaniard delivered on his promise and knocked out Oliveira with a stunning right-left combo in the opening round. As a result, Topuria became the 10th UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight classes and the first undefeated fighter to do so.

Ad

Trending

In a recent episode of the BELIEVE YOU ME Podcast, Michael Bisping spoke to Paul Felder and detailed how Topuria left Oliveira flat on the canvas with his immense knockout power.

''That was one of the most vicious knockouts that I can remember in recent history because the right hand was devastating. Then [Topuria] throws the left hook. [Oliveira] was already unconscious. He headbutts his own knee on the way down. He's unconscious with the eyes open, which is what made it look so haunting. And then Topuria's hammerfisting him and his head's bouncing around with his eyes open. And I hate to say it, but it looked like he had been shot in the head. He looked like a dead man. It was vicious.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (7:19):

Ad

Michael Bisping wants to see Ilia Topuria against Paddy Pimblett

Following his title win at UFC 317, Ilia Topuria engaged in a heated face-off with Paddy Pimblett, who was present in the audience. The two are now expected to settle their differences inside the cage later this year.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, UFC legend Michael Bisping claimed that Topuria vs. Pimblett is planned for the promotion's November card at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ad

''The man's a finishing machine. Can Paddy [Pimbeltt] take those kind of shots? I don't know. Can Paddy take him down? I don't know. Can Paddy hang on the ground, can submit him on the ground?...All of those questions will be answered when they fight at Madison Square Garden. You can bet your bottom dollar on it. I almost guarantee it, because I don't know – who knows what the UFC has planned?...But I can 99.999 percent say Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria, they will be fighting at Madison Square Garden."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (10:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.