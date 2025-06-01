  • home icon
  UFC Vegas 107 bonuses and aftermath: Maycee Barber's health scare cancels main event, four fighters win $50K, Noche UFC moved to San Antonio, and more

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jun 01, 2025 04:45 GMT
Erin Blanchfield reacts to Maycee Barber pulling out of UFC Vegas 107 main event clash. [Images courtesy: Getty]
UFC Vegas 107 may not be remembered as a very entertaining night, but the event had its fair share of memorable fights. The main event between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield was scrapped at the last moment after Barber suffered a backstage medical emergency. That left a promising card without its headliner.

While it lacked star power, a few fighters made sure the night proved to be a memorable affair for the fans. Ramiz Brahimaj made a statement with a first-round submission win against Billy Ray Goff. He won the Performance of the Night honors for his display.

He made Goff pay for a desperate takedown attempt. Brahimaj snatched the neck, adjusted into a high-elbow guillotine, and put Goff to sleep in seconds. This win marks two first-round finishes in a row now for the 32-year-old, who looks more composed and dangerous than ever.

Jordan Leavitt also made the most of his opportunity on the preliminary card and put on a Performance of the Night-worthy effort. Coming back from an 18-month layoff, he wasted no time getting to work. Less than 30 seconds in, he had Kurt Holobaugh on the mat and started working his way to a submission. After a brief scramble, Leavitt tightened up an anaconda choke and put Holobaugh out cold.

The most entertaining fight of the night belonged to Alice Ardelean and Rayanne dos Santos. With both chasing their first UFC win, it turned into a gritty three-round scrap. Ardelean took control early with the heavier shots and steadier output. Dos Santos came alive in the third, landing big and backing Ardelean up, but couldn’t maintain the pace. Ardelean recovered and answered back late, sealing a deserved decision win.

Check out the Instagram posts for the UFC Vegas 107 bonuses below:

It was also announced during the broadcast of the event that the third annual Noche UFC is set for September 13, and this time it's heading to San Antonio, Texas. The event will take place at the Frost Bank Center, the home of the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association. Noche UFC has become a tradition around Mexican Independence Day, and this year’s card will once again pay tribute to the impact of Mexican athletes in combat sports.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
