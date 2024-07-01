After big wager on Cristiano Ronaldo, Conor McGregor bets $365,000 on Argentina for a $1 million win in Copa America 2024

Continuing his recent interest in sports betting, Conor McGregor shared another sizeable wager on social media. The superstar posted a screenshot of his bet roughly three weeks after his last hefty wager on Cristiano Ronaldo.

On July 1, McGregor shared his recent bet on Argentina to win the 2024 Copa America football tournament. The Irishman's wager was pictured as $365,000 to potentially win over $1 million. The betting slip was placed with his sponsor, Duelbits.

McGregor inked a deal with Duelbits in early 2024. Their partnership most notably included a viral livestream the 35-year-old conducted with the site as he was preparing to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

In his post caption, McGregor claimed that the Argentina national team was attempting to 'follow in The Mac's footsteps by becoming the Champ Champs.' 'The Notorious' noted that he was in full support of the team's pursuit of the accomplishment despite having no direct connection to the country.

At the time of the wager, Argentina sits in first place in Group A with a 3-0 record and nine points in the tournament. The tournament championship game will be played on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

What did Conor McGregor bet on Cristiano Ronaldo?

On June 18, Conor McGregor used a portion of his millionaire net worth to support his celebrity acquaintance, Cristiano Ronaldo, at a hefty price. Through his sponsor site Duelbits, McGregor placed a $60,000 wager on Ronaldo to win The Golden Boot.

McGregor and Ronaldo have met on several occasions, most recently in Riyadh while sitting ring-side for the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in December 2023.

While the two are not close enough to be considered friends, McGregor often posts about Ronaldo as his professional and financial idol. Since the former's rise to fame in MMA, the two have remained two of the richest athletes across all sports.

