After Claressa Shields, Amanda Serrano goes nuclear on boxing commentator over Terence Crawford claim: "The Lack of Respect"

Amanda Serrano responded to Max Kellerman's comments about multi-division boxing champions in history. Recently, Claressa Shields also criticized Kellerman for his remarks.During a recent episode of 'Inside The Ring,' Kellerman argued that Terence Crawford is the only fighter, besides Manny Pacquiao, to have won world titles in four weight classes. Kellerman's comments came in light of Crawford's unanimous decision win over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to win the undisputed and The Ring super middleweight titles. He stated:&quot;This is the situation, guys. No one has ever been a four-division champion in boxing. Not a single one. But 'Oh, Pacquiao won eight and Oscar De La Hoya won eleven and this won fifteen.' No, I'm talking about Ring Magazine champ or lineal champ. You are the champion of that division. Forever the record was three by Henry Armstrong.&quot;He added:&quot;Manny Pacquiao was the first dude to really win four. Floyd gets credit for beating Canelo but that wasn't at the junior middleweight limit. I don't count that. Terence Crawford joined Manny Pacquiao as the only legit four-division champion in the history of boxing, and he did it.&quot;While Kellerman appeared to focus on the male boxing divisions, Serrano took to X to respond to his remarks. She pointed out that she has won championship belts across seven weight classes and insisted that Kellerman must acknowledge that:&quot;The Lack Of Knowledge or the Lack of Respect shown by @maxkellerman is unacceptable Just like his Performance last week! 7 Division World Champion!&quot;Serrano and Shields' criticism comes at a time when Kellerman has faced significant backlash from the boxing community for his commentary during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event. Many felt that Kellerman was excessively praising UFC CEO Dana White while criticizing boxing.A look at Amanda Serrano and Claressa Shields' competitive achievementsA closer look at Amanda Serrano and Claressa Shields reveals their impressive achievements. Serrano is one of the most decorated female boxers in history, having won nine major world titles across seven weight classes, a world record for female boxers. She is also the first female boxer to claim titles in two different weight classes. As of now, Serrano holds a 47-4-1 professional boxing record.Claressa Shields has also excelled in both amateur and professional boxing. She won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, making her the first American boxer to win two consecutive Olympic medals. In the professional arena, she has captured titles in five weight classes and is the first boxer in the four-belt era to win an undisputed title in three weight classes. At the time of this writing, she holds an undefeated 17-0 professional boxing record.