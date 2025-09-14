Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Full results

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford just wrapped up. The boxing event took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and featured 10 fights across eight weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full event results.In the main event, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez attempted to defend the title against former two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford. The Ring magazine super middleweight title was also at stake in this matchup.In the early rounds, Crawford showcased his skills as the busier fighter, combining crisp boxing with solid defense. Although he connected at a higher rate, Alvarez's punches appeared to carry more power when they landed.As Avlaeez attempted to apply pressure and increase the output in the middle rounds, ‘Bud’ successfully halted his advances with well-timed counters. That said, many of the Mexican's punches landed accurately.Alvarez managed to pressure Crawford and test his defenses, but a counter left hand from ‘Bud’ in Round 6 shifted the momentum back in his favor. Gaining confidence, Crawford began trading punches and effectively utilized the jab to intercept the Mexican boxer's flurries.As ‘Canelo’ tried to fight aggressively in the later rounds, Crawford neutralized his offensive efforts, countering with punishing combinations. While Alvarez's chin held up, his offense failed to make a meaningful impact.All three judges scored the contest in Crawford's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision. With the historic win, Crawford became the undisputed and The Ring magazine super middleweight champion. He is the first male three-division undisputed champion.The co-main event showcased undefeated super welterweight contenders Callum Walsh and Fernando Vergas Jr., both vying to further their quest for the title shot.After a slow start, both fighters increased their offensive output from Round 3. While every round was competitive, Walsh narrowly edged out Vergas Jr. on the judges' scorecards, winning the bout by unanimous decision.In the second title fight on the main card, WBC interim super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli retained his title with a split draw against Lester Martinez.In the early rounds, Martinez used crisp boxing to push the pace while the champion used his athleticism and physical strength to hold his ground.The momentum shifted in the later rounds as Mbilli began landing impactful punches. The instant classic saw both men stand their ground and engage with furious intensity. After 10 rounds of action, the judges scored the bout a split draw.In the main card opening bout, Mohammed Alakel defeated Travis Crawford via unanimous decision, extending his undefeated professional boxing record to 6-0.Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Preliminary card resultsIn the preliminary card headlining bout, Brandon Adams defeated super welterweight contender Serhii Bohachuk by unanimous decision, controlling the action for most of the 10-round contest. This was a rematch of their 2021 bout, which Adams had won by knockout.Elsewhere, Jermaine Franklin and Sultan Almohammed earned unanimous decision victories against Ivan Dychko and Martin Caraballo, respectively.Meanwhile, Reito Tsutsumi, Raiko Santana and Marco Verde all won their bouts by knockout against Javier Martinez, Steven Nelson and Sona Akale, respectively.Check out the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford full results below:Main cardMain event: Super Middleweight - Terence Crawford def. Canelo Alvarez (C) by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 X 2) (Undisputed and Ring Magazine super middleweight title fight)Co-main event: Super welterweight - Callum Walsh def. Fernando Vargas Jr. by unanimous decision (99-91 X 2, 100-90)Super middleweight - Christian Mbilli (C) vs. Lester Martinez ends in split draw (96-94, 95-95, 93-97) (WBC interim super middleweight title fight)Lightweight - Mohammed Alakel def. Travis Crawford by unanimous decision (99-91 X 2, 98-92)Preliminary card156-pound catchweight - Brandon Adams def. Serhii Bohachuk by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92 X 2)Heavyweight - Jermaine Franklin Jr. def. Ivan Dychko by unanimous decision (96-93, 95-94, 97-92)Super featherweight - Reito Tsutsumi def. Javier Martinez by T/KO (R1, 2:18)Super lightweight - Sultan Almohammed def. Martin Caraballo by unanimous decision (40-36 X 3)Light heavyweight - Raiko Santana def. Steven Nelson by TKO (R1, 2:38)Super middleweight - Marco Verde def. Sona Akale by T/KO (R2, 1:11)