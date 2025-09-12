  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Live round-by-round updates

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Sep 12, 2025 17:03 GMT
Canelo v Crawford - Press Conference - Source: Getty
Canelo Álvarez (left) vs. Terence Crawford (right) will be for undisputed super middleweight gold [Image Courtesy: Ed Mulholland/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images]

These are the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super middleweight title fight scheduled for Sep. 13. The matchup headlines TKO Boxing and Zuffa Boxing's inaugural, star-studded card.

Ad

Set for 12, three-minute, rounds, it is one of the most anticipated fights of the year, pitting two of boxing's pound-for-pound greats in a bout that will greatly impact both men's legacies. Álvarez steps into the ring as the undisputed super middleweight champion, with a 63-2-2 record, and 39 stoppages.

As a four-division world champion, he is among the sport's most respected figures, having only been beaten by undefeated great Floyd Mayweather Jr. and undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. His opponent, though, is no slouch, as Crawford is unbeaten at 41-0, with 31 knockouts/TKOs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, like Álvarez, 'Bud' is a four-division world champion, having recently reigned at super welterweight. He is coming off a competitive unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov and an annihilation of the then undefeated Errol Spence Jr. So, it comes as no surprise that there's no disproportionate betting favorite.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

DraftKings Sportsbook has Álvarez as a -175 favorite, while Crawford is a +140 underdog. The card is scheduled for a 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time, while Álvarez vs. Crawford is expected to start at around 11:30 PM E.T. / 8:30 PM P.T.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the undisputed super middleweight title fight.

Ad

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications