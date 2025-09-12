Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Live round-by-round updates

These are the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super middleweight title fight scheduled for Sep. 13. The matchup headlines TKO Boxing and Zuffa Boxing's inaugural, star-studded card.Set for 12, three-minute, rounds, it is one of the most anticipated fights of the year, pitting two of boxing's pound-for-pound greats in a bout that will greatly impact both men's legacies. Álvarez steps into the ring as the undisputed super middleweight champion, with a 63-2-2 record, and 39 stoppages.As a four-division world champion, he is among the sport's most respected figures, having only been beaten by undefeated great Floyd Mayweather Jr. and undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. His opponent, though, is no slouch, as Crawford is unbeaten at 41-0, with 31 knockouts/TKOs.Furthermore, like Álvarez, 'Bud' is a four-division world champion, having recently reigned at super welterweight. He is coming off a competitive unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov and an annihilation of the then undefeated Errol Spence Jr. So, it comes as no surprise that there's no disproportionate betting favorite.DraftKings Sportsbook has Álvarez as a -175 favorite, while Crawford is a +140 underdog. The card is scheduled for a 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time, while Álvarez vs. Crawford is expected to start at around 11:30 PM E.T. / 8:30 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the undisputed super middleweight title fight.Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence CrawfordRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: