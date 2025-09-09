  • home icon
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford prediction: Picking the winner for the undisputed super middleweight title fight

By Ricardo Viagem
Published Sep 09, 2025 13:38 GMT
Canelo Álvarez (left) vs. Terence Crawford (right) takes place on Sep. 13 [Image Courtesy: @Zuffa_boxing via X/Twitter]

The Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford prediction offers an in-depth look into one of boxing's biggest-ever fights. It is a matchup that has been long in the making, with Crawford, in particular, determined to secure it.

While neither man is short on confidence, Álvarez will enter the ring with distinct advantages. Many, though, are writing him off as a stepping stone on Crawford's journey to the top of boxing legend. Whether that's accurate, though, remains to be seen.

Undisputed super middleweight title: Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Officially, Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford will be for the Mexican star's undisputed super middleweight title. However, unofficially, the bout will also determine the sport's pound-for-pound king.

Álvarez, the defending champion, is 63-2-2, with 39 knockouts/TKOs. While he hasn't stopped anyone in nearly four years, he still scores knockdowns. Stylistically, he's a counterpuncher with slick head movement and a tight guard, enabling him to apply pressure and stand in the line of fire with little fear.

Furthermore, Álvarez cuts the ring off well, depriving his opponent of escape angles and ultimately trapping them against the ropes. Then, there's Crawford, who is 41-0, with 31 stoppages, and whose technical skills are being widely praised in the leadup to the bout, and with good reason.

First, Crawford is capable of alternating between southpaw and orthodox to create new angles and keep his opponent in a more reactive state. He's also an accurate puncher, with world-class adaptability, and an exceptional clinch, while his lateral movement, speed, and counterpunches could present Álvarez with several issues.

However, there are other factors to consider. As good as 'Bud' is, he lacks the power to hurt Álvarez in any meaningful way. Álvarez has never been rocked or knocked down in 67 fights, despite facing a monstrous puncher like Gennady Golovkin and a much bigger fighter in Dmitry Bivol.

In addition, Crawford turns 38 this month, and is moving up three weight classes to face a powerful foe with elite fight IQ and a granite chin. He also looked well below his usual standards against Israil Madrimov at super welterweight, punctuated by his power failing to translate.

It's probable that 'Bud,' who hasn't fought in a year and has only gone 12 rounds once since 2017, will fade in the later rounds against Álvarez, who fought as recently May 3 and has more 12-round experience.

The Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford outcome

The early rounds of Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford will be defined by a feeling out process, with the middle rounds being more competitive, before Álvarez seals a unanimous decision win with a late knockdown.

