Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight for the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles will be held on Sep. 13. The clash between two boxing superstars, dubbed 'The Fight of the Century,' is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez is aiming to hand Crawford his first defeat inside the squared circle. He holds an impressive professional record of 63 wins, two losses, and two draws, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over William Scull in May. As a result, the Mexican became the undisputed super middleweight kingpin for the second time.

Meanwhile, Crawford (41-0) is moving up to challenge Alvarez in hopes of becoming a five-division champion. Last year, he defeated Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision, capturing the WBA super welterweight title in the process.

In the co-main event, Callum Walsh will be looking to improve his unbeaten record to 15 fights when he faces Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0) in a 10-round super welterweight matchup.

When will Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford start?

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing event will start at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT. Alvarez and Crawford are expected to make his ring walkouts at 11 PM ET/ 8 PM PT. Combat sports fans all around the world can tune in to Netflix, which offers subscriptions starting at $7.99 per month. They must choose the standard plan, which costs $17.99 a month, in order to watch it without advertisements and the premium plan costs $24.99 a month.

Main Card Fighters

Canelo Alvarez (C) vs. Terence Crawford - Super middleweight

Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. - Super welterweight

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez - Super middleweight

Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas - Lightweight

Preliminary Card Fighters

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams - Middleweight

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. - Heavyweight

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez - Super featherweight

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo - Super lightweight

Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana - Light heavyweight

Marco Verde vs. Marcos Osorio Betancourt - Super Middleweight

