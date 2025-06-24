Terence Crawford explains pursuing Canelo Alvarez fight while heaping praise on Mexican boxing superstar

Terence Crawford explained his reasons for calling out Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. In a highly anticipated matchup in modern boxing history, Crawford is set to move up two weight classes and challenge Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight championship.

During a recent interaction involving Canelo and his team, Crawford praised the Mexican boxer and acknowledged his accomplishments in the sport, stating:

"I called out Canelo because he is the last great fighter amongst the era that surpassed us. The Floyd, the Pacquiao, the De la Hoya... We both came up in that era, and he was right there with those fighters and he got the chance to fight the Miguel Cottos, the Floyd Mayweathers... I wasn't able to got those mega fights. So this is my mega fight. This is my moment. That's the reason why I want to fight an all-time great like Canelo."

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

Terence Crawford shares his mindset heading into the Canelo Alvarez fight, sends a message to critics

Although Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez have shown mutual respect for each other during their public appearances, they have not denied the underlying competitive rivalry.

During a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Crawford was asked if he needs to hate his opponents to perform well in the ring. Crawford responded by providing insights into his mentality, stating:

"I won't say hate, but 'dislike'. We're about to go in a ring and try to knock each other's heads out. And in the moment, I am gearing up to not liking him, but respect is on, but come ring walk, all that goes out the window, because my mind is going to be focused and clear."

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

During the recent New York press conference for Alvarez vs. Crawford, 'Bud' acknowledged the boos from the audiences and sent a chilling message, stating:

"I warn all the people in the stands that boo me - they're going to cry when they go home."

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Alvarez vs. Crawford is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2025, commemorating Mexican Independence Day. The event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be co-promoted by UFC boss Dana White and Turki Alalshikh.

