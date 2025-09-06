  • home icon
  • "Oh sh*t!!!!" - Joe Rogan and others react to Terence Crawford's incredibly ripped physique ahead of Canelo Alvarez clash

"Oh sh*t!!!!" - Joe Rogan and others react to Terence Crawford's incredibly ripped physique ahead of Canelo Alvarez clash

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 06, 2025 05:19 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) and fans react to Terence Crawford
Joe Rogan (left) and fans react to Terence Crawford's (right) shredded physique. [Images courtesy:Getty and @tbudcrawford on Instagram]

Terence Crawford left fans stunned after unveiling a shredded physique just eight days before his super fight with Canelo Alvarez. The boxing star looked every bit the part of a super middleweight, prompting reactions across the boxing world.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Several fight fans and prominent names reacted to the post, with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan writing:

"Oh s*it."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"And the new!"
"Canelo in trouble."
"My bet already placed let's get this money."
"Top shape."
"My money is on Bud. Period!"
"Take it to him Bud! Beat the brakes off that PED using Canelo. The duck diva Benavidez. Bring all them belts back to Nebraska!"
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Terence Crawford's shredded physique. [Screenshots courtesy: @tbudcrawford on Instagram]

Crawford is moving up two weight classes to face Alvarez. Many respected analysts have expressed their concerns that Crawford’s speed will fade once Alvarez’s heavy shots begin to land.

Prominent names like Ryan Garcia questioned whether Crawford can maintain his timing with the added bulk. Meanwhile, Paulie Malignaggi said that the size disparity and a lack of experience in the higher weight division could cost Crawford the fight.

That being said, supporters of Crawford argue otherwise. Stephen A. Smith has backed his skill to carry him to a decision. Meanwhile, Andre Ward praised his fight IQ and adaptability, and Amir Khan, who fought both men, picked him based on intelligence and freshness.

When Terence Crawford addressed the size challenge against Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford, in the past, acknowledged the size gap with Canelo Alvarez. However, he insisted it will not define their fight.

Moving up to super middleweight, Crawford admitted Alvarez brings power and natural size but pointed to his advantages in speed, reach, and skill. He explained that throughout his career, he has often been the smaller man yet managed to outclass opponents.

Sharing his thoughts on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru Usman & Henry Cejudo Podcast, Crawford said:

"I feel I got the speed over Canelo. I got the reach over him. He might [have] got the size, the power. I feel like I got the better skills, boxing skills... All those guys that you named [that Canelo knocked out] is not as skillful as me. No disrespect to none of those fighters, but when you see the skill level it's night and day."
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
