Joe Rogan gets 100% real on upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match: "I also think Canelo is slowing down"

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. The famous podcaster and UFC commentator named Crawford as his favored fighter and claimed that Alvarez could be slowing down as a boxer.
Alvarez and Crawford will go toe-to-toe in the squared circle in September at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is booked for 12 rounds, and the undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line. UFC CEO Dana White will notably co-promote this highly anticipated clash.
While many believe Alvarez's size advantage could be a problem for Crawford, Rogan recently suggested that the Mexican is slowing down and hinted at backing 'Bud' to win the fight. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Jim Lampley (JRE #2346), the UFC commentator said:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"I'm a giant Crawford fan because I think he's the best switch hitter since Marvin Hagler... He's special. I also think he's one of those guys that if you tell him he can't do something, he wants to show you and shock the world. I also think Canelo is slowing down and Canelo is more of a one-punch fighter now than the combination fighter he was when he was younger."
Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:26:40):
When Joe Rogan outlined his one concern about Terence Crawford ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight
Earlier this year, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on Terence Crawford going up against Canelo Alvarez despite their size difference and outlined his concern for the Nebraska native.
In an episode of the JRE podcast with fellow comedian Brian Simpson (#2266), Rogan questioned whether Alvarez was too big for Crawford to deal with and urged the American boxing icon to be careful of the Mexican's power, saying:
"'I just hope he’s big enough. I hope he’s big enough to keep that dude off him because Canelo hits so hard, man."
He later lauded Crawford's skillset as a boxer and continued:
"I think he's that good, he's just so skillful, he's so slick and he's also the best guy in the sport at switch hitting. he'll go from southpaw to orthodox and be just as good.''
Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (2:33:34):