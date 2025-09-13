Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez: Live round-by-round updates

The Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim WBC super middleweight title, which is part of the undercard for the Canelo vs. Crawford event.The fight is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds under professional boxing rules and features two undefeated fighters. Both Mbilli and Martinez are known for their knockout records.Mbilli began his professional boxing career in February 2017. Since then, he has fought in 29 bouts, achieving 24 wins by knockout and the remainder by decision. In his last fight, which took place in January of this year against Maciej Sulecki, Mbilli won the vacant interim WBC super middleweight title.Meanwhile, Martinez made his professional boxing debut two years later in April 2019. Since then, he has achieved 19 victories, with 16 of those wins coming by way of knockout. In his most recent fight, Martinez faced Joeshon James and secured a fourth-round TKO victory.The upcoming match between Mbilli and Martinez will showcase their boxing skills, as both fighters seek a decisive win over one another.The Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez bout is scheduled to take place on the main card of the Canelo vs. Crawford event this Saturday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The preliminary card is set to begin at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT, while the main card will commence at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. The fights will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.