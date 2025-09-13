  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez: Live round-by-round updates

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez: Live round-by-round updates

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 13, 2025 00:30 GMT
Christian Mbilli (left) will defend the interim WBC super middleweight against Lester Martinez (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Christian Mbilli (left) will defend the interim WBC super middleweight against Lester Martinez (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]

The Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim WBC super middleweight title, which is part of the undercard for the Canelo vs. Crawford event.

Ad

The fight is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds under professional boxing rules and features two undefeated fighters. Both Mbilli and Martinez are known for their knockout records.

Mbilli began his professional boxing career in February 2017. Since then, he has fought in 29 bouts, achieving 24 wins by knockout and the remainder by decision. In his last fight, which took place in January of this year against Maciej Sulecki, Mbilli won the vacant interim WBC super middleweight title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Martinez made his professional boxing debut two years later in April 2019. Since then, he has achieved 19 victories, with 16 of those wins coming by way of knockout. In his most recent fight, Martinez faced Joeshon James and secured a fourth-round TKO victory.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The upcoming match between Mbilli and Martinez will showcase their boxing skills, as both fighters seek a decisive win over one another.

The Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez bout is scheduled to take place on the main card of the Canelo vs. Crawford event this Saturday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The preliminary card is set to begin at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT, while the main card will commence at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. The fights will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications