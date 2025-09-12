  • home icon
  Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.: Live round-by-round updates

Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Sep 12, 2025 17:03 GMT
Canelo v Crawford - Press Conference - Source: Getty
Callum Walsh (left) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (right) takes place at super welterweight [Image Courtesy: Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images]

Here are the Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the super welterweight bout, which co-headlines the TKO Boxing and Zuffa Boxing card set for Sep. 13, and is scheduled for 10, three-minute, rounds.

The matchup pits two undefeated power-punchers against each other, but there's a clear gap in both men's accomplishments. Walsh enters the bout with a record of 14-0 and 11 stoppages to his name, and is also the reigning WBC Continental Americas super welterweight champion.

By contrast, Vargas Jr. is 17-0, with 15 knockouts/TKOs. However, he is not a world champion, nor has he ever competed for a notable title. Thus, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Walsh as a -330 favorite, while Vargas Jr. is a +245 underdog.

The event starts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., while Walsh vs. Vargas Jr. is expected to start at 10:30 PM E.T. / 9:30 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming super welterweight fight.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
