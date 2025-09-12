Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.: Live round-by-round updates

Here are the Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the super welterweight bout, which co-headlines the TKO Boxing and Zuffa Boxing card set for Sep. 13, and is scheduled for 10, three-minute, rounds.The matchup pits two undefeated power-punchers against each other, but there's a clear gap in both men's accomplishments. Walsh enters the bout with a record of 14-0 and 11 stoppages to his name, and is also the reigning WBC Continental Americas super welterweight champion.By contrast, Vargas Jr. is 17-0, with 15 knockouts/TKOs. However, he is not a world champion, nor has he ever competed for a notable title. Thus, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Walsh as a -330 favorite, while Vargas Jr. is a +245 underdog.The event starts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., while Walsh vs. Vargas Jr. is expected to start at 10:30 PM E.T. / 9:30 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming super welterweight fight.Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.Round 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: