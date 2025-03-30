After Dana White, ex-UFC legend voices support for Gina Carano after latter gets snubbed by sports media giant

A former UFC champion extended her support for Gina Carano after a sports media outlet removed her from a list that many anticipated her to be on, including Dana White. The individual backed Carano and expressed her admiration for the 42-year-old.

In their recent X post, ESPN MMA shared a list of the top ten fighters of the 21st century who changed the women's MMA scene. The list featured renowned athletes like Holly Holm, Zhang Weili, Rose Namajunas, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey, and Amanda Nunes.

Check out ESPN MMA's post below:

However, the authorities chose not to include Carano, which bothered the Hollywood actress. In response, she launched a lengthy tirade against ESPN MMA on X, writing:

''You think @espnmma: Do not have qualified journalists who know real WMMA history, or are they trying re-write history by keepin me out of it? Even Dana @danawhite called them out. No, they will not be re-writing my history. If anything they’re writing themselves into mine.. When I get through this, I think jaws will drop. Thank you everyone for the support."

Carano was joined by UFC legend Cris Cyborg, who was also on the list. Cyborg reposted 'Conviction's' remarks, writing:

''Gina Carano is an absolute legend. The significance our fight had and the commercial success it proved was capable with women’s mixed martial arts changed the sport of MMA forever. I will forever be thankful of that opportunity and hope one day it’s represented in the @ufc. Hall of Fame for its importance. @danawhite.''

Carano holds a professional record of 7-1. In her last MMA appearance at Strikeforce in 2009, she took on Cyborg for the inaugural bantamweight title. It was a historic moment as the two became the first female fighters to headline a major MMA event. Unfortunately, Carano suffered an opening round knockout defeat, before making a switch to Hollywood.

When Dana White showered Gina Carano with praise

Despite not competing for the UFC, Carano earned Dana White's respect for opting for a career in MMA.

In an appearance on The Pete and Sebastian Show last year, the UFC CEO lauded Carano for competing in combat sports despite coming from a wealthy family, saying:

''[Carano's] father played for the Cowboys, but they own Caesars Palace...most of the casinos up in Reno...She comes from an extremely wealthy family. And she became a mixed martial artist, fighter and...fought Muay Thai too. Usually if you come from a rough upbringing...usually [they'll] become world champions. But I truly believe some people are born fighters and [Carano] is the perfect example of that.''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

