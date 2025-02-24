After Henry Cejudo shows closeup of eye following Song Yadong fight, ex-UFC star claims it "should have been a No Contest 100%"

A former UFC fighter recently expressed his opinion about the unexpected stoppage of the Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong main event at UFC Seattle. The ex-UFC bantamweight opined that the fight should have ended in a "no contest" instead of a loss for Cejudo.

'Triple C' picked his third consecutive defeat due to the abrupt stoppage of the UFC Seattle main event. An eye poke from Yadong in the third round caused referee Mark Herzog to halt the fight awarding Cejudo a recovery time of five minutes.

The ringside doctor was also called in to take a look at Cejudo's right eye. The former UFC champ-champ used his entire recovery time and decided to continue the fight. However, he was forced to change his decision after the end of the round. Cejudo's complaint about his right eye being blurry from the poke caused the ringside doctor to intervene once again after which referee Herzog called the fight off.

However, shockingly, Yadong was declared the winner of the encounter via unanimous decision based on the three rounds of fighting completed before the final stoppage.

A recent Instagram post from Cejudo showcased the terrible condition of his right eye hours after his fight against Yadong. The part of conjunctiva beside the puncta appeared severely reddened from his Chinese rival's poke.

Besides other fans, the former UFC bantamweight, Raphael Assuncao, also took to the comments section of Cejudo's post. The 27-10 pro-MMA record-holding fighter opined that a "no contest" would have been the most authentic result of the fight.

"Should have been a NO CONTEST 100%"

Rapahel Assuncao's comment on Henry Cejudo's Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @henry_cejudo on Instagram]

Dana White isn't too keen on granting Henry Cejudo his wish after the UFC Seattle mishap

Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong had a common wish related to their UFC Seattle main event encounter. Both bantamweights expressed the desire to have a rematch during their octagon interviews because of the abrupt stoppage of the fight.

However, Dana White doesn't see a point in running the affair back. The UFC boss had a straight answer for a reporter's question about the Cejudo vs. Yadong rematch at his post-UFC Seattle press conference:

"Not at all. Not even a little bit. I just don't wanna see it."

Check out Dana White's words below in the video by MMA Crazy (1:03):

