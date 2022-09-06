Kirill Grishenko willing to work his way back to a rematch with Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida

Kirill Grishenko last saw action in the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1 against Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida. While both fighters are similarly experienced, many saw the bout as a big step up in competition for the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

Having already fought for the interim heavyweight world title, Grishenko has displayed proficiency in both striking and grappling, making him an interesting matchup for Almeida, who has primarily relied on his grappling to get the job done in his previous three outings.

What transpired was by far the most impressive outing for ‘Buchecha’ in his young MMA career. It only took the submission grappling sensation 64 seconds to snatch a leg and sink in a heel hook on the Belarusian striker.

Following a disappointing showing in ONE Championship's return to US primetime, Kirill Grishenko spoke with the promotion and acknowledged that Almeida is no doubt one of the division’s best.

“He is a tough opponent, one of the best in the division. Almeida has four victories in all four fights under the ONE Championship [banner].”

Kirill Grishenko knows he’ll need a few wins before getting another shot at ‘Buchecha’

Kirill Grishenko is eager to run things back with Marcus Almeida after their brief encounter at ONE on Prime Video 1.

However, the Belarusian star realizes that it will take some significant work on his end. With the victory, ‘Buchecha’ will continue to see his stock rise, while Grishenko works to bounce back from back-to-back losses.

“I would really like to get a rematch with him, but I understand that now I will not have such a chance. Almeida goes further, but for now I will have to rehabilitate myself for the defeat, I must try to make a winning streak. I hope that in the future I will be given the chance to meet him again.”

Of course, the back-to-back losses Grishenko has suffered have come against two of the absolute best heavyweights in the world. Before stepping into the circle with Almeida, Grishenko lost to now-reigning ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

What comes next for Grishenko is anyone’s guess. Given the quick nature of their meeting, Grishenko will need a few very impressive victories to justify another crack at the Brazilian submission machine known as ‘Buchecha'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard